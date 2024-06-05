Maui Surf Forecast for June 06, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|4-6
|South Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|5-7
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:05 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current south-southwest swell will continue gradually decline through Thursday. Another reinforcing south- southwest swell is expected to arrive late Thursday and Friday, that will bring surf around the seasonal average. Another swell is expect to arrive this coming weekend, which will could bring surf near High Surf Advisory levels. Yet another swell is expected to arrive late next week that would once again bring surf at or above advisory levels.
The current small northwest swell continue to decline. Another small pulse from the northwest is expected to build through Thursday keeping surf elevated. Wind waves for east facing shores will diminish significantly tonight and tomorrow coinciding with the light winds into the weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com