Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa Appoints Chef Charles Andres as Executive Chef

Chef Charles Andres executive chef for the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa.

Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, situated on 23 oceanfront acres at iconic Pu‘u Keka‘a (Black Rock), appointed Chef Charles Andres executive chef for the property. Chef Andres, who was raised in Lahaina on Maui, oversees the overall culinary direction of the resort’s multiple dining establishments, including The Sandbar, Cliff Dive Grill, Mai Tai Bar, Teppan-yaki Dan, Coral Reef, Black Rock Shave Ice, and in-room dining, as well as the property’s catering functions and special events.

“We are thrilled to have Chef Andres bring his deep island roots to the forefront of cuisine across our restaurant outlets, Maui Nui Luau, and event functions at our resort,” said Tetsuji Yamazaki, general manager of Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa. “We are truly turning the page on a new chapter here in Maui, and it’s befitting to have Chef Andres part of our resort ‘ohana, highlighting Hawaii’s array of island grown ingredients in vibrant, purposeful dishes packed with flavor.”

Chef Andres brings more than 20 years of hospitality experience to his new role, starting his journey as a sous chef with Roy’s Restaurant in San Diego before serving as chef partner and executive chef for Roy’s Restaurant in Rancho Mirage and La Jolla, Calif. Prior to joining Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, Chef Andres returned home to Hawaii to oversee culinary operations as executive chef at Humble Market Kitchin on Maui. Most recently, he served as executive sous chef for Wailea Beach Resort.

Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa offers an array of culinary experiences across its six Kāʻanapali restaurants and bars – from the Japanese showmanship of Teppan-yaki Dan to inventive cocktails and quick bites that pair best with sunset ocean views from The Sandbar, which debuted following a multi-million dollar renovation in 2020. At Coral Reef, guests enjoy a la carte breakfast selections as well as the popular No Ka Oi breakfast buffet by morning, and Pacific Rim cuisine created with Hawaii-grown ingredients by night. The new Black Rock Shave Ice offers more than 30 flavors of Hawaiian style shave ice, and pineapple Dole Whip, right off of Kāʻanapali Beach. Cliff Dive Grill is a resort staple, serving tasty grilled fare, a range of tempting beverages and views of Sheraton Maui Resort’s nightly torch lighting and cliff dive ceremony along with hula dancing and live music.

For more information and reservations, visit www.sheratonmaui.com.