FEMA is hiring: Resume workshops continue on Maui

Listen to this Article 1 minute

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will host a series of resume workshops in June, intended to hire residents for long-term positions with FEMA in Maui County.

Open positions include: Accountable Property Manager, Administrative Specialist, Applicant Services Specialist, Architect/Engineer, Congressional Affairs, Contract Specialist, Creative Specialist, Digital Communications Specialist, Disability Integration Advisor, External Affairs Officer, Facilities Manager, Geospatial & Data Analytics Manager, Grants Specialist, Historic Preservation Specialist, Infrastructure Branch Director, Intergovernmental/Congressional Affairs, IT Manager, Media Relations Specialist, Ordering Specialist, Planning Section Chief, Receiving and Distribution Manager, and Safety Officer.

In-person resume workshops are as follows:

Saturday, June 8 , 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, No. 225, 310 West Kaʻahumanu Ave. in Kahului

, 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, No. 225, 310 West Kaʻahumanu Ave. in Kahului Saturday, June 15 , 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, No. 225, 310 West Kaʻahumanu Ave. in Kahului

, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, No. 225, 310 West Kaʻahumanu Ave. in Kahului Wednesday, June 12, 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Maui High School, Library, 660 Lono Avenue in Kahului

Visit a Career Fair:

Thursday, June 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the University of Hawai’i Maui College, 310 West Ka’ahumanu Ave. in Kahului.

For more information contact: FEMA-MauiJobs@FEMA.DHS.GOV