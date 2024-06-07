Maui Surf Forecast for June 08, 2024

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 3-5 South Facing 7-10 7-10 7-10 5-7 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.7 feet 04:00 PM HST. Low 0.9 feet 11:05 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 02:10 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Sunny. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 08:50 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 04:40 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:06 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current south-southwest swell will steadily decline through the weekend. That said, observations show this swell is producing surf up to High Surf Advisory (HSA) threshold along south facing shores, prompting continuation of an HSA through tonight. A bigger moderate long period south-southwest swell will build through Saturday, then peak Sunday night into Monday. This swell could generate surf at or above HSA threshold once again at its peak. Yet another long period south swell may generate HSA threshold surf late next week. The current small northwest swell continues to decline. However, a reinforcing pulse from the northwest will continue tonight and give north facing shores a small bump. Wind waves for east facing shores have diminished significantly and will remain small into the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.