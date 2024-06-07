MEO, Employers Option host Humanitarian Job Fair for Maui disaster relief

Staff from Living Pono Project, a National Dislocated Worker Grant host site, work in the banana grove. A Humanitarian Job Fair for Maui Disaster Relief will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, June 13, at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

A Humanitarian Job Fair for Maui Disaster Relief, offered by Maui Economic Opportunity (MEO) and Employers Options, will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, June 13, at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

The job fair will connect eligible workers to more than 40 host sites where temporary positions support cleanup, recovery and humanitarian efforts related to the Maui wildfires. The Department of Labor approved worksites include nonprofit and qualified private-sector work opportunities.

Individuals who already have been qualified for the National Dislocated Worker Grant (NDWG) program should attend the job fair to connect and be placed with host sites.

MEO also will be available to enroll new participants. To qualify for the program, individuals must have resided on Maui at the time of the wildfire disaster that began August 8, 2023 and meet one of the following criteria:

Temporarily or permanently laid off as a consequence of the Maui wildfire disaster.

Dislocated workers who were laid off for other reasons.

Unemployed for 4 weeks.

Self-employed individuals who became unemployed or significantly underemployed as a result of the Maui wildfires disaster

Additional job opportunities also will be available through MEO and Employers Options for all job seekers.

The humanitarian and recovery job services are 100% federally funded by the Maui Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grant in the amount of $12,741,350 for the first year, and a similar amount for the second year is expected. It is a joint partnership with the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, County of Maui, MEO, and Employers Options.

For more information, email ndwg@meoinc.org or call 808-867-0460.