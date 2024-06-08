Free learn to swim lessons for youth start July 1

Coach Spencer Shiraishi Memorial Pool. PC: County of Maui

Maui Swim Club and Maui County’s Department of Parks and Recreation, Aquatics Division have teamed up to create an annual tuition-free learn to swim program for keiki.

Taught by Maui Swim Club coaches and experienced swim team members, the lessons are free for all children five years and up. Lessons will be held from 4:30 to 5 p.m., weekdays starting July 1 and ending Aug. 30, 2024.

A mandatory parent meeting will be held on Thursday, June 27 at 6 p.m. at Coach Spencer Shiraishi Memorial Pool, formally known as Kahului Pool, next to The Salvation Army. The address is 145 Kaulawahine St.

Space is limited to the first 100 applicants.