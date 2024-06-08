Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 09, 2024

June 8, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
4-6
4-6
5-7
5-7 




South Facing
6-8
6-8
7-10
7-10 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.6 feet 04:40 PM HST.




Low 0.9 feet 11:56 PM HST.




High 1.0 feet 02:46 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 09:28 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 05:21 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:06 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Elevated surf will continue along south facing shores for the next week. A fresh pulse of long-period south-southwest swell will arrive Sunday into Monday, and a High Surf Advisory remains posted for south facing shores. This new swell will gradually diminish through midweek, but additional pulses of south swell will arrive into next weekend. Small north and northwest swells will support small surf along north facing shores the next couple of days. Tiny surf will prevail along east facing shores, with a slight upward trend by midweek. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
