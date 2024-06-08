Maui Surf Forecast for June 09, 2024

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 West Facing 4-6 4-6 5-7 5-7 South Facing 6-8 6-8 7-10 7-10 East Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.6 feet 04:40 PM HST. Low 0.9 feet 11:56 PM HST. High 1.0 feet 02:46 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 09:28 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 05:21 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:06 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Elevated surf will continue along south facing shores for the next week. A fresh pulse of long-period south-southwest swell will arrive Sunday into Monday, and a High Surf Advisory remains posted for south facing shores. This new swell will gradually diminish through midweek, but additional pulses of south swell will arrive into next weekend. Small north and northwest swells will support small surf along north facing shores the next couple of days. Tiny surf will prevail along east facing shores, with a slight upward trend by midweek.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.