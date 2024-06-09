HPM Building Supply acquires Truss Systems Hawaii

HPM President and Chief Operating Officer Adam Bauer, (left to right) Truss Systems Hawaii Founder Scott Loomer and HPM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jason Fujimoto mark the beginning of Truss Systems by HPM. PC: Courtesy of HPM Building Supply

HPM Building Supply has acquired Maui’s leading building component manufacturer, Truss Systems Hawaii, creating a new division known as Truss Systems by HPM serving the Valley Isle.

All 33 Truss Systems Hawaii team members have become HPM owner-employees, and operations are continuing seamlessly to produce locally made wood roof trusses, metal trusses, floor trusses, wall panels and ShedPro Hawaii custom sheds, according to an announcement. HPM plans to keep growing the business to serve the Maui building industry and to help address the need for housing on the island.

“Truss Systems Hawaii has been the market leader on Maui for 30 years across 28,000 projects for good reason,” said Jason Fujimoto, HPM chairman and chief executive officer. “Nobody has a better reputation projects for expertise, quality and putting the customer first. The opportunity to continue and expand upon what founder Scott Loomer has established is truly an honor. We are excited to join forces and grow together. Providing more locally prefabricated building materials right here on island give builders more options and capacity to make housing more attainable and affordable for residents.”

Truss-Systems-by-HPM-Wood-Roof-Trusses.jpg — Precision-engineered roof trusses are a signature product of Truss Systems by HPM. PC: Courtesy of HPM Building Supply

Truss Systems by HPM offers products for all types of jobs on Maui, both residential and commercial, including precision-engineered wood roof trusses and floor trusses; metal trusses that are resistant to insects, mold and fire; and wall panels up to 20 feet in length. In addition, Truss Systems by HPM offers ShedPro Hawaii custom woodsheds, available for the customer to design in 3D online, that are made with high-quality Hi-bor treated lumber and siding and come with a variety of options for paint, doors, windows, flooring and more.

“HPM and Truss Systems understands what it means to serve the community,” said Scott Loomer, founder of Truss Systems Hawaii and now director of Truss Systems by HPM. “Becoming part of HPM is the beginning of a new chapter, and our future together is bright.”

For more information about Truss Systems by HPM, visit trusssystemshawaii.com.