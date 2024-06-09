‘Sharks After Dark’ returns June 15 with ’90s Night

“Sharks After Dark” at the Maui Ocean Center. PC: Maui Ocean Center

Take a trip back to the ’90s — the decade Maui Ocean Center opened its doors — during the aquarium’s next “Sharks After Dark” event.



The 21-and-older night — set for 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 — will feature music by DJ Boomshot, a 360-degree photo booth and showings of the immersive “Humpbacks of Hawai’i” 3D experience. Themed attire is encouraged.



“It is so exciting to open our doors after hours for these events,” said head naturalist Sara Peyton. “Guests can see behaviors many animals only perform at night. During our diver presentations at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., ulua (giant trevally) often spawn and change color and give audience members a unique show that can’t be viewed during the day.”



Specialty food will be available for purchase at Reef Café along with beer, wine, themed cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages. The menu includes ahi poke nachos and hot plates such as garlic butter shrimp and crispy pork belly served with chow fun, sweet potato salad and mixed greens.



For dessert, pick up some limited-edition fudge from the aquarium’s gift store, Maui Ocean Treasures, which will be offering 15% off regular priced items during the event (some exclusions apply). Hex Press Maui will also sell exclusive T-shirts created for the event.



Admission is $25 per person at mauioceancenter.com/reservations (or $35 the day of the event). Annual members receive free admission to “Sharks After Dark” and several other events throughout the year. Full membership benefits can be seen at mauioceancenter.com/membership.

Event flyer. PC: Maui Ocean Center