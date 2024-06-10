Amy Hānaialiʻi and Richard Cray star in ‘Man of La Mancha’ on Maui this summer 

Hawai’i’s top-selling female vocalist of all time, Amy Hānaialiʻi, will return to her roots in musical theatre to perform with professional actor Richard Cray in MAPA’s production of the iconic musical Man of La Mancha. The show runs Aug. 16-25 at Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theater.

Hawai’i’s top-selling female vocalist of all time, Amy Hānaialiʻi, will return to her roots in musical theatre to perform with professional actor Richard Cray in MAPA’s production of the iconic musical “Man of La Mancha.” The show runs August 16-25 at Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theater.

With six Grammy nominations, 18 Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards, and 17 albums, Hānaiali‘i is one of Hawaii’s most respected and beloved vocalists. As a talented songwriter, composer, producer, and performer, she remains consistently at the top of the World Album Billboard charts and has performed for sold-out crowds in Europe, Japan, China, French Polynesia, and the US. Hānaiali‘i has played and recorded with many of the industry’s biggest names, including Willie Nelson, Carlos Santana, Boz Scaggs and more.

“Man of La Mancha” brings Hānaiali‘i full circle back to her origins in theatre on Maui. After performing as a keiki at Maui Youth Theatre (now MAPA) and studying with Miss Sue Ann Loudon at Baldwin Theatre Guild, Hānaiali‘i earned a BFA in Music Theater in San Diego. She went on to produce and perform in theatrical productions on Maui with her brother Eric Gilliom before launching her successful music career.

Richard Cray joins Hānaiali‘i in the cast of “Man of La Mancha” to play the lead role Miguel de Cervantes/Don Quixote. A former Maui resident, Cray has enjoyed a distinguished nationwide career in opera and musical theatre, including Broadway, performing in “Marriage of Figaro,” “The Magic Flute,” “Carmen,” “Mame,” “Carousel,” “Kismet,” “The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” and others. He was last seen on a Maui stage in the title role in Phantom at the MACC in 2003.

Inspired by novelist Miguel de Cervantes, “Man of La Mancha” tells the story of Don Quixote as a play within the play performed by Cervantes and his fellow prisoners as he awaits a hearing with the Spanish Inquisition. The show opened on Broadway in 1965 and won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. With its iconic principal song “The Impossible Dream, the musical has become one of the most beloved and enduring works of musical theatre.

Produced by Maui Academy of Performing Arts (MAPA) in partnership with The Makana Aloha Foundation and County of Maui Office of Economic Development, “Man of La Mancha” is directed by MAPA’s Artistic Director David C. Johnston, with music direction by John Rowehl and choreography by Andre Morissette. It is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.

Johnston chose to produce this show at this time as a symbol of hope and healing for the Maui community. Through the character of Don Quixote who finds the courage to dream the impossible dream even in the darkest of times, the story shares a powerful message about the human spirit’s indomitable capacity to persevere through adversity.

Tickets are on sale at mauiarts.org.