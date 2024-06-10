Maui Police Captain Terence Gomez graduates from FBI National Academy

Maui Police Department Captain Terence Gomez

Maui Police Department Captain Terence Gomez was one of 201 law enforcement officers who graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia on Thursday.

The 290th session of the National Academy consisted of men and women from 46 states and the District of Columbia. In addition, there were members of law enforcement agencies from 24 countries, five military organizations, and six federal civilian organizations.

The National Academy is 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend.

Captain Gomez has been with the Maui Police Department since 1999 and is currently assigned to the Wailuku Patrol District.