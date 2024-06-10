Maui News
New Kula Ball Field parking lots closed for repairs June 12 and 13
Makai and mauka parking lots at the new Kula Ball Field will be temporarily closed from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, and Thursday, June 13, for asphalt surfacing repairs.
Adjacent facilities at the ball field at Calasa Road and Kula Highway will remain open and accessible. Roadside parking areas will be available.
The ball field parking areas will reopen Friday, June 14.
For more information, call the County Department of Parks and Recreation at 808-876-4506.
