Building Industry Hawaiʻi honors Top 25 Contractors of 2024 

Construction workers. File PC: Construction Industry of Maui

Building Industry Hawaiʻi, a publication dedicated to local construction, is set to honor Hawaiʻi’s Top 25 Contractors of 2024 at its second annual awards luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 26 at the Honolulu Country Club.

The event will be hosted by local television personality McKenna Maduli and Lance Wilhelm, president of The Wilhelm Group and board of trustees chair at Hawaiʻi Pacific University.

“This year, Building Industry Hawaiʻi’s Top 25 Contractors of 2024 are expanding the state’s construction base with spectacular projects in Hawaiʻi’s government and private sectors,” said Faith Freitas, president of Trade Media Hui, which publishes Building Industry Hawaiʻi.

Since 1987, Building Industry Hawaii magazine has published its prestigious annual list of construction leaders. Honorees consistently demonstrate exceptional performance and innovation, and their visionary projects are helping shape the industry’s future.

This year’s awards confer even greater value to the industry with Trade Media Hui’s support of a new master’s degree program in Construction Management at Hawaiʻi Pacific University, which is set to launch this fall. A portion of the proceeds from the awards luncheon will support the program, which aims to cultivate the next generation of construction leaders equipped with advanced management skills and industry knowledge.

The new program, which also received significant startup support from the General Contractors Association of Hawaiʻi, marks a major milestone for the state. It reflects a commitment by HPU to developing a highly skilled workforce capable of meeting the evolving demands of the construction industry and is expected to drive further innovation.

Building Industry Hawaiʻi’s Top 25 Contractors of 2024 awards not only celebrate the achievements of this year’s winners, but also underscores the importance of sustaining the overall vitality of Hawaiʻi’s construction industry. By leading major infrastructure and private sector projects, the contractors on this year’s list all contribute to Hawaiʻi’s economic growth, creating new job opportunities and enhancing the overall quality of life for all residents.

More information is available online at buildingindustryhawaii.com.