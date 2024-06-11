Lahaina Homeowner Recovery Program virtual information sessions, June 12 and 13

Residential property on Front Street, Lahaina. PC: Wendy Osher (Lahaina fire aftermath)

The Lahaina Homeowner Recovery Program is a partnership between Hawai‘i Community Lending and local banks, dedicated to preventing foreclosure and helping 500 Lahaina homeowners rebuild after the wildfire.

The program will host information sessions on June 12 and 13 at the following times:

Wed., June 12, 10-11:30 a.m.

Wed., June 12. 5-6:30 p.m

Thurs., June 13, 10-11:30 a.m.

Thurs., June 13, 5-6:30 p.m.

Hawai‘i Community Lending is a nonprofit US Treasury certified community development financial institution founded on Maui that specializes in providing technical assistance, grants and loans to help local and Hawaiian families build, buy and save homes from foreclosure. See upcoming workshops and events at hawaiicommunitylending.com/events.