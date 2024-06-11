Maui County agriculture grant applications due June 30

Molokaʻi Seed Company is a family farm that offers seed and planting material in Kaunakakai. Qualified nonprofit and for-profit local agriculture organizations are invited to submit grant applications to the Maui County Department of Agriculture. Applications are due June 30. PC: County of Maui

Grants administered by the Maui County Department of Agriculture are available for nonprofit and for-profit organizations. The deadline for grant applications is 4:30 p.m. June 30.

Grant categories are: agriculture operations; infrastructure; education; recovery; livestock; non-food agriculture; Lānaʻi agriculture; and Molokaʻi agriculture.

Applications are available at https://mauicounty.gov/2726/Agriculture-Grants. Applications are also available calling 808-270-8276 or emailing Aggrants@co.maui.hi.us.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

General requirements for grant applicants are that they must:

Be a for-profit organization incorporated in Hawaiʻi or a nonprofit organization determined to be exempt from federal income tax by the Internal Revenue Service.

Have bylaws or policies which describe the manner in which business is conducted. Such bylaws or policies shall include provisions relating to nepotism and management of potential conflict-of-interest situations.

Be licensed and accredited in accordance with applicable requirements of federal, state and County governments, as necessary.

Nonprofit organizations need to have a governing board with members who have no material conflict of interest and serve without compensation.

Hand-delivered applications must be received by the County Department of Agriculture, 2154 Kaohu St., Wailuku, no later than 4:30 p.m. June 30 or postmarked no later than June 30 and mailed to Maui County Department of Agriculture Grants Section, 200 South High St., Wailuku 96793.

Late and/or incomplete applications will not be considered.

Department of Agriculture grant application flier.