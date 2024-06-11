Maui News

Maui County agriculture grant applications due June 30

June 11, 2024
Molokaʻi Seed Company is a family farm that offers seed and planting material in Kaunakakai. Qualified nonprofit and for-profit local agriculture organizations are invited to submit grant applications to the Maui County Department of Agriculture. Applications are due June 30. PC: County of Maui

Grants administered by the Maui County Department of Agriculture are available for nonprofit and for-profit organizations. The deadline for grant applications is 4:30 p.m. June 30.

Grant categories are: agriculture operations; infrastructure; education; recovery; livestock; non-food agriculture; Lānaʻi agriculture; and Molokaʻi agriculture. 

Applications are available at https://mauicounty.gov/2726/Agriculture-Grants. Applications are also available calling 808-270-8276 or emailing Aggrants@co.maui.hi.us.

General requirements for grant applicants are that they must:

  • Be a for-profit organization incorporated in Hawaiʻi or a nonprofit organization determined to be exempt from federal income tax by the Internal Revenue Service.
  • Have bylaws or policies which describe the manner in which business is conducted. Such bylaws or policies shall include provisions relating to nepotism and management of potential conflict-of-interest situations.
  • Be licensed and accredited in accordance with applicable requirements of federal, state and County governments, as necessary.
  • Nonprofit organizations need to have a governing board with members who have no material conflict of interest and serve without compensation.

Hand-delivered applications must be received by the County Department of Agriculture, 2154 Kaohu St., Wailuku, no later than 4:30 p.m. June 30 or postmarked no later than June 30 and mailed to Maui County Department of Agriculture Grants Section, 200 South High St., Wailuku 96793. 

Late and/or incomplete applications will not be considered.

Department of Agriculture grant application flier.

