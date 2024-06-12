Cool Cat Cafe announces grand reopening in South Maui, June 15

Cool Cat Cafe announces grand reopening in South Maui. PC: courtesy Cool Cat Cafe

Cool Cat Cafe, a beloved local restaurant that was destroyed in the Lahaina fires, announced its grand reopening at a new location in South Maui. The grand reopening will take place on June 15, 2024, at Kukui Mall, located at 1819 S. Kīhei Road. The restaurant will be open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Owners say Cool Cat Cafe is known for its friendly atmosphere, delicious food and exceptional service. The restaurant’s signature item, their burgers, have been voted Best Burger on Maui since 2004. In addition to their familiar favorites, the new location will offer featured items from their sister restaurant Captain Jack’s Island Grill like their Philly cheesesteak, fish and chips, and Baja fish tacos.

“We are beyond excited to offer a place for our staff and community to feel a sense of familiarity,” said Sean Corpuel, owner of Cool Cat Cafe. “As a family-owned and operated company, it was important for us to be able to bring back many of our Lahaina staff, most of whom lost everything, and help give them a reason to stay on the island. We feel fortunate for the home away from home we have found in Kīhei and the outpouring of support we have felt even before opening. The support from our community has been overwhelming, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to our new location at Kukui Mall. We’ve worked hard to recreate the warm, inviting atmosphere that our patrons love, and we’re looking forward to serving up our signature dishes once again.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Brian Yano, vice president of Coldwell Banker Commercial, expressed his enthusiasm for the reopening saying, “It’s incredibly exciting to help a local business like Cool Cat Cafe recover from the Lahaina fires. This reopening is a testament to the resilience of our community, and it serves as the first example of many to come.”

The grand reopening event on June 15 will feature special promotions, The Maui Classic Cruisers Car Club, and a festive atmosphere to celebrate this new chapter for Cool Cat Cafe.