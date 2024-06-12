Maui Public Art: Makawao Sculpture Project on view through July 2024

MPAC Presents The Makawao Sculpture Project. VC: Maui Public Art Corps.

In April 2024, sculptor and architect Matthias Neumann created an 8 x 8 x 11 foot sculpture on the front lawn of the Makawao Public Library inspired by the story of Hui Mo‘olelo participant Kim Thayer of Mauna Kahālāwai Watershed Partnership and Scott Fisher, Director of ʻĀina Stewardship at Hawai’i Land Trust.

Community engagement included the introduction of “Little Free Art Galleries” at two Makawao Town areas, which were fabricated by Seabury Hall’s Engineering student body; an artist talk-story event at Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, a public blessing and unveiling event, a panel discussion at the Library with the artist and storytellers, and exchanges with the Maui Public Art Youth Task Force.

Rooted in ‘Ōlelo No‘eau ʻAʻohe pau ka ʻike i ka hālau hoʻokahi (All knowledge is not taught in the same school), the sculpture will be on view through July 2024.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The artwork features untreated 2×4 construction lumber that weathers and slightly changes in appearance over the span of its existence, while remaining formally coherent and structurally stable. The weaving pattern may be understood as an expression of interconnectedness, illustrating the many conversations, stories and partners that came together to bring this project to life.

Maui Public Art: Makawao. PC: Maui Public Art Corps

Makawao Public Library Branch Manager Dakota Cotton was thrilled by the idea, as the installation also aligns with the library’s 55th anniversary, said, “I see this art installation in coordination with our 55th anniversary as a great opportunity to highlight how integral the Makawao Library is to the Maui community and that our local Maui staff is very dedicated to serving local people as best they can. We are grateful to host this new work, which will reflect back some of the beauty of the people and place which make our community so unique. We hope to continue to be a gathering place for learning and creativity for many years to come.”

Maui Public Art Corps connects people, place and story through the development of exceptional public art. It was founded in 2020 to expand the work of SMALL TOWN * BIG ART countywide in partnership with the Maui Historical Society and County of Maui. Learn more at mauipublicart.org/makawao.html.