EPA completes drinking water sampling in Lahaina

The US Environmental Protection Agency recently completed drinking water sampling in the wildfire-impacted areas of Lahaina, which is a critical step in helping the County of Maui restore drinking water services to the community.

The County of Maui uses data from the sampling results to evaluate whether it is appropriate to amend the Unsafe Water Advisories. The current Unsafe Water Advisory remains in effect for certain areas of Lahaina Town, and water should not be used until the County of Maui amends the advisory.

“EPA has worked closely with county, state, and community leaders since the fires to assist in restoring drinking water and wastewater services to Lahaina Town,” said EPA Incident Commander Dawn Ison. “Finishing drinking water sample collection is a major step towards achieving that goal. EPA is honored to do our part in getting families back home.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“EPA’s assistance has been absolutely critical to the speedy recovery, and I’ve been extremely impressed with the skill and dedication of the EPA staff. They have coordinated seamlessly with County staff and applied excellent problem-solving skills,” said County of Maui Drinking Water Supply Director John Stufflebean.

As requested by the County of Maui and state under the direction of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), EPA tested drinking water quality in the lateral service lines that connect water mains to properties with burned structures. If contamination was detected, or if a lateral was too damaged to be sampled, the line will be isolated from the main distribution line and marked for future replacement. To prepare for sampling the lateral lines, EPA also sampled the main drinking water distribution lines at hydrants to ensure they were clear of contaminants.

The completion of sampling marks a significant step in helping the County of Maui restore drinking water. EPA will continue working with the County of Maui to isolate lines for eventual replacement. In addition, staff from EPA Region 9 will continue to engage with the community and work with our government partners on a variety of recovery initiatives. EPA’s response teams continue to deeply appreciate the hospitality and aloha of the Lahaina community.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The County of Maui continues to make determinations on whether the water is potable and ready for use in areas of Lahaina Town that are under an Unsafe Water Advisory. Residents can track where to access safe drinking water and more at the County of Maui’s website, mauirecovers.org, or by calling the county directly at 808-270-7550.