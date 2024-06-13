Hawaiʻi gas prices remain steady

Gas prices statewide continue being steady as national prices continue to decrease according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. The statewide average price for regular unleaded is $4.76, which is the same as week. The national average gas price is $3.46, two cents lower than last week.

In Kahului, the average price of $4.80 is three cents higher than last week and the same as a year ago.

Līhuʻe’s average price for regular is $5.25, which is the same as last week and three cents higher than a year ago.

In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular unleaded is $4.63, two cents lower than last week and the same price as this date last year.

The Hilo average gas price is $4.86, which is two cents lower than last week and nine cents higher than a year ago.

“Gas prices in Hawaiʻi remain consistent in almost every major city,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager.



Prices as of 9 a.m., June 13:

PC: AAA Hawaiʻi