Kelis Kaleopa’a and Kaniela Stewart win Local Motion Surf Into Summer At Home In The Hawaiian Islands Longboard Regional Qualifying Series

1st and 2nd place. Kelis Kaleopa’a (HAW) (middle right) and Kaniela Stewart (HAW) (middle left) kept the Local Motion Surf Into Summer trophies on the South Shore. Kai Sallas and Sive Jarrard Deliver Brilliant Performances for Runner-ups. PC: Tony Heff Photography / WSL

Kelis Kaleopaʻa (HAW) and Kaniela Stewart (HAW) won titles in the Local Motion Surf Into Summer At Home In The Hawaiian Islands, over a heavily-contested field on Wednesday. Ala Moana Bowls provided three-to-four conditions for Kaleopaʻa and Stewart, alongside their longboard contingent, to showcase style and poise under pressure, according to the World Surf League. In the end, it was South Shore sweep for the two competitors as Waikīkī’s reigning WSL Longboard Champion, Kai Sallas (HAW) and American Samoa’s Sive Jarrard (ASM) earned runner-up finishes.

Kelis Kaleopa’a and Kaniela Stewart Keep Ala Moana Bowls Titles on the South Shore

Ala Moana Bowls provided moments of magic throughout Finals Day but the women had to deal with slower conditions in their Final featuring 2023 World Title runner-up, Kelis Kaleopaʻa (HAW), 2023 event finalists Keani Canullo (HAW) and Natalia Wunderlich (HAW), and Sive Jarrard (ASM). A slim lead from Canullo started the Final before Kaleopa’a found the first wave of significance, earning a 6.25 (out of a possible 10). Canullo and Kaleopa’a exchanged the lead back and forth once again before Jarrard found a heat-best, 6.50 after showcasing her poise on the nose and control through stylish carving maneuvers.

But, the Final wasn’t done and in the dying moments a last exchange between Kaleopa’a and Wunderlich garnered a 4.85 for Kaleopa’a to put her back in first as Wunderlich’s final attempt fell short of the requirement. This marks Kaleopa’a’s first win since the Huntington Beach Longboard Classic last season which kickstarted her World Title campaign.

“You can’t beat it, getting everybody down here and competing at Bowls with nobody out is pretty special,” said Kaleopa’a. “It’s definitely nice to get a win before the season and I really just wanted to be in competition mode and do one contest before the season starts. It’s crazy because we all grew up together, we’re still growing up together, just one break over in Waikīkī and surfing with all our friends who are basically our family. To do all of this and accomplish this together is pretty special.”

Kaleopa’a continues to show she is one of Hawaii’s mainstay competitors in a brilliant Finals Day showing. Kaleopa’a earned the day’s first 9-point, a 9.40, in her Quarterfinal debut after finding time behind the curtain and showing her style on full display. Now, she prepares for the 2024 WSL Longboard Tour for a chance at claiming a maiden World Title after earning the 2024 Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Longboard Regional victory.

After the women’s Final showcase had a flurry in the dying moments, Ala Moana Bowls continued to pulse for the men’s Final. Defending event victor, and reigning WSL Longboard Champion, Kai Sallas (HAW) faced 2023 World Title runner-up Kaniela Stewart (HAW), 2023 event finalist Michael Van Hohenstein (HAW), and an in-form Micah DeSoto (HAW).

The opening exchange witnessed Stewart and Van Hohenstein hit the excellent range with the nod going to Stewart, who posted near-perfect 9.00 showcasing his definitive style and composure on the nose. But Sallas found his form to post a 7.50 and push the performance alongside Van Hohenstein’s 7.75 as both showcased their style and power through down carves after time on the nose. Sallas then gained the edge with an 8.90 and looked on his way to back-to-back wins. But, Stewart had one last opportunity and capitalized for an 8.05 and the 2024 event title.

“It’s so much fun and the waves were just perfect,” Stewart told the WSL. “And just to surf it with everyone, all my friends, it’s just a great feeling. It’s nerve-racking with Kai. We’re out there going back-to-back. He went out and got the score and it was just so much fun. It’s cool to because last year we had John [Michael Van Hohenstein] on Tour and this year we’ll have his brother Michael. We’ll be traveling the world together as family and it’s pretty special.”

Stewart’s impeccable Finals Day surge started with a convincing Quarterfinal win before finding his excellent form in the Semifinals, posting a 16-point plus, heat total, and carried that momentum all the way atop the podium. Now, Stewart looks for unfinished business among the world’s best in the quest for his maiden World Title after now claiming the 2024 Hawaii/Tahiti Nui Longboard Regional win.

The men’s and women’s QS has been called OFF for today, June 13, with a likely Finals Day set for Friday, June 14.



Local Motion Surf Into Summer Women’s Longboard Final Results:

1 – Kelis Kaleopaa (HAW) 11.10 1,000 points

2 – Sive Jarrard (ASM) 10.15 800 points

3 – Keani Canullo (HAW) 9.65 625 points

4 – Natalia Wunderlich (HAW) 8.10 600 points

Local Motion Surf Into Summer Men’s Longboard Final Results:

1 -Kaniela Stewart (HAW) 17.05 1,000 points

2 – Kai Sallas (HAW) 17.00 800 points

3 – Michael Van Hohenstein (HAW) 15.75 625 points

4 – Micah Desoto (HAW) 9.85 600 points

Local Motion Surf Into Summer Women’s Longboard Semifinal Results:

HEAT 1: Sive Jarrard (ASM) 13.90 DEF. Kelis Kaleopaa (HAW) 13.00, Kirra Seale (HAW) 9.65, Joie Kaiu (USA) 9.05

HEAT 2: Natalia Wunderlich (HAW) 16.90 DEF. Keani Canullo (HAW) 13.00, Puamakamae DeSoto (HAW) 12.00, Sophia Culhane (HAW) 10.50

Local Motion Surf Into Summer Men’s Longboard Semifinal Results:

HEAT 1: Kai Sallas (HAW) 14.85 DEF. Michael Van Hohenstein (HAW) 13.65, Zachary Newton (HAW) 10.25, Bucky Barry (USA) 9.65

HEAT 2: Kaniela Stewart (HAW) 16.25 DEF. Micah Desoto (HAW) 15.00, John Michael Van Hohenstein (HAW) 13.75, Ethan Speltz (USA) 13.05

Local Motion Surf Into Summer Women’s Longboard Quarterfinal Results:

HEAT 1: Kelis Kaleopaa (HAW) 16.05 DEF. Sive Jarrard (ASM) 12.45, Alana Johnson (HAW) 12.10, Coral Sallas (USA) 6.30

HEAT 2: Joie Kaiu (USA) 10.40 DEF. Kirra Seale (HAW) 8.75, Nique Miller (USA) 8.45, Cash Hoover (USA) 8.35

HEAT 3: Keani Canullo (HAW) 13.90 DEF. Puamakamae DeSoto (HAW) 13.90, Tiki Willis (HAW) 11.00, Bella Eberz (HAW) 9.90

HEAT 4: Sophia Culhane (HAW) 12.25 DEF. Natalia Wunderlich (HAW) 9.95, Kaiya Oliva (USA) 8.20, Puaiohi DeFries (HAW) 8.20

Local Motion Surf Into Summer Men’s Longboard Quarterfinal Results:

HEAT 1: Kai Sallas (HAW) 15.75 DEF. Bucky Barry (USA) 14.75, Joel Tudor (USA) 14.30, Matthew Vasquez (USA) 8.75

HEAT 2: Zachary Newton (HAW) 11.70 DEF. Michael Van Hohenstein (HAW) 11.40, Kaimana Banes (HAW) 11.30, Kala Willard (HAW) 8.85

HEAT 3: John Michael Van Hohenstein (HAW) 17.40 DEF. Ethan Speltz (USA) 11.85, Eizen Grace (HAW) 9.55, Shin Takekawa (JPN) 9.40

HEAT 4: Kaniela Stewart (HAW) 13.80 DEF. Micah Desoto (HAW) 11.40, Kaimana Domen (USA) 10.30, Yoshiaki Uchimura (JPN) 7.40

Local Motion Surf Into Summer Women’s Longboard Round of 20 Results:

HEAT 1: Coral Sallas (USA) 11.10 DEF. Cash Hoover (USA) 7.85, Sheadyn Friel (HAW) 7.75, Sarasa Ishibashi (HAW) 2.55

HEAT 2: Puamakamae DeSoto (HAW) 13.40 DEF. Kaiya Oliva (USA) 12.55, Yui Omura (JPN) 9.95, Hanae Rose (USA) 8.35

Local Motion Surf Into Summer Men’s Longboard Round of 24 Results:

HEAT 1: Matthew Vasquez (USA) 14.25 DEF. Kaimana Banes (HAW) 10.60, Keoni Duey (HAW) 8.25, Luke Redmond (AUS) 7.10

HEAT 2: Zachary Newton (HAW) 16.65 DEF. Bucky Barry (USA) 15.00, Dakota Faircloth (USA) 14.90, Hans Vandervoort (HAW) 12.00

HEAT 3: Eizen Grace (HAW) 12.60 DEF. Yoshiaki Uchimura (JPN) 11.55, Anthony Kuhia Jr (HAW) 8.15, Hajime Horii (JPN) 6.80

HEAT 4: Micah Desoto (HAW) 12.50 DEF. Shin Takekawa (JPN) 11.75, Tony Brigante (HAW) 10.40, Rocco Olmstead (USA) 5.35