Maui Humane Society calls on Maui residents to foster kittens

The Marshall ʻohana brought home their first foster kittens from Maui Humane Society about five weeks ago. PC: Maui Humane Society

Ever heard of ‘kitten season’? It’s not just a myth. As summer heat blankets the island, animal shelters often become a bustling hub of adorable chaos, with new litters bursting onto the scene more frequently between April and October.

To help create critical space in its shelter for the community’s sick and injured animals, the Maui Humane Society (MHS) is calling on Maui residents to foster or adopt from its cat ʻohana. MHS will provide all food, supplies and training while residents foster the adorable orphaned kittens at home.

Choose to bottle feed fragile felines or help older kittens gain weight and learn important social skills before adoption. MHS offers training and resources for anyone interested, and a team to support foster parents along the way.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Marshall ʻohana brought home their first foster kittens about five weeks ago. The kittens received a little extra TLC (Tender, Loving Care) before getting ready for their forever homes.

“We enjoyed every minute with these sweet babies,” said the Mashall family. “The lack of sleep, worry, endless scooping, and endless sanitizing was so worth it. I know you all feel the same way. We’d do it again in a heart beat. And we hope to. But these four, our first fosters, are always going to hold a very special place in our hearts. Hoping with all of our hearts that they find the best forever homes.”

The Marshall’s 8-week-old kittens returned to MHS to finish off their final steps toward adoption this past Monday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Without the love and care of foster families like the Marshall’s, these kittens would not have the chance they needed to become as happy and healthy as they are today,” said MHS in a newsletter. “It’s because of our fosters, these kittens will soon be up for adoption and live their lives making an ʻohana very happy!”

Sign up to become a kitten foster at mauihumanesociety.org/foster.