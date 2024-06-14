Mayor Bissen traveling to D.C. to update federal partners, encourage continued disaster support

Mayor Richard Bissen. File PC: screen grab from County of Maui / Akakū live stream.

In the 10th month following Maui’s historic wildfires, Mayor Richard Bissen will travel to Washington, D.C., on the evening of Friday, June 14, to Sunday, June 23, 2024, to provide federal partners with updates on recovery and encourage continued support for disaster relief efforts.

Mayor Bissen will meet with Hawai’i’s US Sen. Brian Schatz in the Senate office building; US House Appropriations Committee Chairman Tom Cole’s staff in the Congressional office building; Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell at FEMA headquarters; US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Community Planning and Development Marion McFadden at HUD headquarters; Homeland Security Advisor Dr. Sherwood-Randall and senior advisor to POTUS Tom Perez at the White House; and Hawai’i’s US Sen. Mazie Hirono at the Senate office building. Mayor Bissen will discuss Maui’s disaster and recovery at Hawaiʻi on the Hill panel “Rise Strong: Resiliency, Recovery and Disaster Preparedness.” Also, he will meet with US Small Business Administration leaders.

County of Maui Managing Director Josiah Nishita will serve as acting mayor from Friday night through the morning of June 23, 2024, when Mayor Bissen returns to Maui.