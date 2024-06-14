Pedestrian in critical condition, struck by vehicle while crossing street in Kahului, Maui

A 65-year-old Kahului man was critically injured in a morning collision on at the intersection of Pakaula Street and Ho’okele Street in Kahului, Friday.

Police say the man was crossing Pakaula Street on foot, in a southwest to northeast direction, within a marked crosswalk, when he was struck by a white 2019 Ford F250 Transit van which was executing a right-hand turn from Ho’okele Street onto Pakaula Street.

The incident was reported at approximately 9:27 a.m. on June 14, 2024.

After the collision, the operator of the Ford immediately stopped and remained on the scene until police personnel arrived, according to police reports. As a result of this collision, the pedestrian sustained critical life-threatening injuries and was transported via medic personnel to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment, where he remains in critical condition.

The operator of the Ford, a 54-year-old Kīhei woman, and her occupant, a 13-year-old girl from Kīhei, did not report any injuries. Police say both individuals were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision and no airbags were deployed.

The involvement of speed does not appear to be a factor, according to police. The involvement of alcohol and drugs has not been determined yet, as the investigation is ongoing.