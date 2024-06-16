2024 Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pāʻū Parade and Hoʻolauleʻa awards



































Award for the 2024 Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pāʻū Parade and Hoʻolauleʻa were announced during the event on Saturday, June 15. The annual celebration was moved to Central Maui this year due to the fires in Lahaina. The parade started at Mahalani Street and proceeded to Kahului Beach Road along Ka‘ahumanu Ave.

Following the parade, the Ho‘olaule‘a took place at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center. The event featured entertainment by Reiko Fukino, Namaka Pauole & Friends, award-winning Ho‘okena, Hālau Kekuaokalā‘au‘ala‘iliahi, and Hālau Ke‘ala Kahinano O Puna. This year’s Hawaiʻi-wide theme was “He Inoa No Kalaninui Kamehameha” – Honor to Kamehameha the Great.

“We received wonderful feedback about the event returning to Central Maui,” said Daryl Fujiwara, event coordinator. “For as long as I have been involved, it has always been celebrated in Lahaina, but Ka‘ahumanu Ave. was once the original parade route. It was wonderful to see our community cheering on our community because it’s all for the community.”



























In the Walking/Marching Division:

1st Place – Maui Nui District of the Boy Scouts

2nd Place – Maui Music Mission

3rd Place – Maui Historical Society

Decorated Vehicle / Float Division:

1st Place – Hālau O Ka Hanu Lehua

2nd Place – Lahaina Strong

3rd Place – Maui Shrine

Perpetual Trophy

Island of Kahoʻolawe

Outstanding Pāʻu Unit

1st Place – Kahoʻolawe

2nd Place – Lāna’i

3rd Place – Molokaʻi

Pāʻū Princess

1st Palce – Lāna’i – Tia Perdido-Ampong

2nd Place – Kahoʻolawe – Noelani Keawe Aiko

3rd Place – Maui – Christy Ann Makanalani Kajiwara Gusman

Pooper Scooper

1st Place – Kahoʻolawe

2nd Place – Lāna’i

3rd Place – Molokaʻi

The 2024 Pāʻū Court

Hawaii Island Princess – Melani Malia Pali-Kaneakua

Moloka’i Princess – Daphne Emmalani Ku’uleialoha Lukela

Lāna’i Princess – Tiara “Tia” Elizabeth Perdido Ampong

Kaho’olawe Princess – Victoria Ann Noelani Keawe-Aiko

O’ahu Princess – Shanamarae Aheong

Ni’ihau Princess – Eden Healanieimiahilina’iikapono Kanekoa

Maui Princess – Tiare J. Weiss

Kaua’i Princess – Mālie Kahulilipūlama Kahaleauahi-Cockett

Roving Marshals: Peter Klein, Kathleen Birmingham, and Garrett Montalvo; Supporter: Circle M Ranch; Committee: Kimo Lum, Gena Lay Rickard, Kathleen Birmingham, and Moanikeala Whittle-Wagner, Maui Commissioner

Enjoy the parade and ho‘olaule‘a live footage on Facebook – facebook.com/nkcpph

The event was made possible with the support of the County of Maui – Office of Economic Development, Kilohana by CNHA, Hawaii Tourism Authority, Lele Aloha, Pacific Media Group and KPOA 93.5FM, the Lahaina Hawaiian Civic Club, Central Maui Hawaiian Civic Club, Hertz Car Rental, Kalei’s Lunchbox, Lokahi Pacific and Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center.

On Dec. 22, 1871, King Kamehameha V proclaimed a national holiday to honor and celebrate his grandfather and the father of the Hawaiian Kingdom. Originally, the people of Hawai‘i wanted to mark the legacy of Lot Kapūaiwa (Kamehameha V) on his birthday, Dec. 11. Being the humble chief that he was, he opted to honor his grandfather instead and pushed the holiday as far away from his (Lot’s) birthday as possible, hence the arbitrary date of June 11. Thus, June 11, 1872, was the very first Kamehameha Day holiday ever celebrated.