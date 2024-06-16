Haʻikū Community Association discusses stream restoration in next public meeting, June 19

Haʻikū Community Center and Park. File PC: County of Maui

Haʻikū Community Association (HCA) hosts a public meeting on Wednesday, June 19. The meeting will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Haʻikū Community Center, located on Hāna Highway at the bottom of Pa’uwela Road.

A major topic of the meeting will be on Haʻikū stream flow restoration. The association will discuss legal, environmental and hydrological constraints, permitting considerations, impacts and opportunities for Native Hawaiian traditional and customary use that could be part of future potential plans for stream restoration. These are topics of an upcoming firm study by Brown and Caldwell Engineering, which will engage Haʻikū stream users and Native Hawaiian practitioners on plans to restore streams.

The public meeting will also include important public safety updates by the Maui Police Department, a meet and greet with new Haʻikū Elementary School Principal Ryan Rettig, updates from Council Member Shane Sinenci and State Representative Mahina Poepoe, updates from Aha Moku Council Hāmākualoa Moku, news from Malama Hāmākua Preserve, the new Maui Strong Mural at Kalākapua Playground (Giggle Hill), among other HCA projects.

Light refreshments and snacks will be offered and attendees are asked to bring non-perishable food donations for Maui Food Bank.

For more information about the meeting, contact HCA Project Manager Kristine Kozuki at 808-870-6879. More information about HCA activities can be found at https://www.haikumaui.org/.