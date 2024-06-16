Maui Surf Forecast for June 17, 2024

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.2 feet 05:48 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 09:43 PM HST. Low 0.0 feet 05:07 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 12:55 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will slowly decline as the south swell fades through Monday. Only background small, medium to long period, south to southeast swell energy will move into the region for the rest of the week. North shore surf is expected to be small through the week, coming from small, mainly medium period northwest swells. Surf along east shores will become increasingly rough and choppy from Wednesday onward as the trade winds strenghten across the state.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.