High school surfers to compete in inaugural World Cup of Interscholastic Surfing at Ala Moana Bowls in July

A local nonprofit organization started by two Hawaiʻi girls, CUE Collaborative, will hold the inaugural Honua Finals: The World Cup of Interscholastic Surfing, presented by Nike Swim, at Ala Moana Bowls in July. The invitational provides opportunities for young, talented Hawaiʻi surfers to compete with other elite high school surf teams from across the globe right here at home, in the birthplace of surfing.

“The Honua Finals will allow local high school students to compete at the international level without having to leave Hawaiʻi. Travel expenses are some of the biggest challenges faced by competitive surfers across the islands. We have so many talented athletes here, but they don’t always have the opportunity to demonstrate their skills in out of state competitions,” said Davin Kazama, event organizer. “Through this event, we hope to grow and increase access to the sport, not only in Hawaiʻi, but across the globe.”

Presented by Nike Swim and supported by other sponsors including Duke’s Waikiki, Wai Kai, HiLife Clothing, Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Foundation and others, the invitational seeks to accomplish the following:

Provide high-level opportunities for Hawaiʻi surfers who are unable to compete at championship events out of state, largely due to the inability to afford travel expenses.

Reestablish Hawaiʻi as the epicenter of surfing and a place to crown world champions.

Inspire and encourage students from around the world to work with their administrators to establish surf teams at their schools.

Demonstrate to the Hawaiʻi State Legislature that there is a want and need for the appropriation of funds for surfing in Hawaiʻi high schools.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Honua Finals will bring together over 120 surfers representing the top high school surf teams from New Zealand, California, and for the first time ever, all four counties in the State of Hawaiʻi. The holding period is July 9-14, 2024 with the contest running on the best two days of surf.

“We are so proud to sponsor the Honua Finals, bringing amazing opportunities to the incredible young surfers here in Hawaiʻi,” said Duke’s Waikiki General Manager Drew Crocker. “The event is truly a celebration of Duke Kahanamoku’s longstanding legacy. We are thrilled to support high school surfers, who we know will go on to share this legacy of aloha and surfing with their own communities and the world.”

To learn more about the Honua Finals, visit https://www.instagram.com/honua.finals_/.