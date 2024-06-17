Maui News

New Onsite Wastewater Treatment Systems Specialist Certificate offered at UHMC

June 17, 2024, 8:23 AM HST
New Onsite Wastewater Treatment Systems Specialist Certificate offered at UHMC. PC: University of Hawai’i Maui College

Starting this Fall, the University of Hawai’i Maui College will offer a new Onsite Wastewater Treatment Systems Specialist Certificate. It is a 24-credit certificate of competence that prepares students for a career in the wastewater industry, working to replace cesspools and converting them to more sustainable systems.

The certificate can be achieved in one year (three semesters) and offers an option for anyone with a passion for environmentalism and an interest in the wastewater industry. It also includes experiential learning and on-the-job training.

UHMC is currently recruiting students for the pilot semester this Fall. Interested applicants are encouraged to contact Project Coordinator Charlotte Cheek at cheekc@hawaii.edu.

