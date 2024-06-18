Flagship Taste of Hawaiʻi on Capitol Hill event attracts more than 1,000 attendees























US Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), a member of the Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee, hosted several events as part of the 8th Annual Hawaiʻi on the Hill (HOH) in Washington, D.C. this week.

Hawaiʻi on the Hill, a partnership between Sen. Hirono and the Chamber of Commerce (CoC) Hawaiʻi, was a four-day event that provided members of the Hawaiʻi business community with the opportunity to meet directly with Congressional leaders and Administration officials, while also showcasing Hawaiʻi businesses and products to Members of Congress, their staff, and the D.C. community. This year, dozens of individuals from across the islands, representing nearly 60 Hawaiʻi businesses and nonprofits from the state, were in attendance.

“This year’s Hawaiʻi on the Hill events were a huge success—from the welcome reception to the policy summit, local business owners and members of the Hawaiʻi community had many opportunities to connect with federal policymakers, experts, and my colleagues here in D.C.,” said Hirono. “Mahalo to all of the people and businesses who made these events possible, especially our popular ‘Taste of Hawaiʻi on the Hill’ event—it is no small task to prepare perishable products and supplies, then ship them thousands of miles across the country. I am grateful for the Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi’s partnership in hosting a successful 8th Annual Hawaiʻi on the Hill, and I look forward to continuing our work together to support Hawaiʻi’s small businesses and business owners.”

Taste of Hawaii on the Hill 2024. PC: Office of Sen. Mazie Hirono.

“Taste of Hawaiʻi on the Hill is one of our greatest ambassadors of culture during our visit to Washington, D.C.,”said Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi CEO Sherry Menor-McNamara. “This served as a signature event to bring the capitol community together, in unity, around a shared love for the products and services of Hawaiʻi. This year more than a thousand people came from offices from across the nation to celebrate the culture of Hawaii. Our 2024 delegation of proprietors represented the delicious diversity of our business community from across the state.”

Hirono and CoC Hawaiʻi hosted the Taste of Hawaiʻi on Capitol Hill. More than 1,000 people attended this year’s event, which allowed members of Congress and their staff to experience and learn more about Hawaiʻi’s unique culture through cuisine, music and more. The venue was decorated with flowers and foliage from Hawaiʻi, and each guest received a fresh orchid lei upon arrival. Attendees also enjoyed live music performed by Hawaiʻi artists as they visited each table and sampled delicious food and drink from across the islands. Some of this year’s exhibitors included: Kauaʻi Coffee; The Orchid Lei Company; Hawaiʻi Farm Bureau; Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture; Hawaiian Chip Company; Kauaʻi Kookie; Koloa Rum; Hawaiian Airlines; Alaska Airlines; and the University of Hawaiʻi.

Taste of Hawaii on the Hill 2024. PC: Office of Sen. Mazie Hirono.

In addition to Hirono and CoC Hawaiʻi, Hawaiʻi Senate President Ron Kouchi served as an Honorary Co-Chair of Hawaiʻi on the Hill.

At the beginning of the week, Hirono participated in a fireside chat and talk story event moderated by Menor-McNamara. Attendees had the opportunity to hear from Hirono about her work in the Senate to support Hawaiʻi businesses and communities and also engaged with the senator in a Q&A.



















On Tuesday morning, Senator Hirono hosted the Hawaiʻi on the Hill Policy Summit, which featured remarks from Susan Collins (R-ME), Vice Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee; Dilawar Syed, Deputy Administrator of the Small Business Administration; Alejandra Castillo, Assistant Secretary of the Department of Commerce; David Turk, Deputy Secretary of the Department of Energy; Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY); and Jennifer DeCesaro, Senior Director for Resilience at the White House.

Hawaiʻi on the Hill Policy Summit. PC: Office of US Sen. Mazie Hirono.

Hawaiʻi on the Hill Policy Summit. PC: Office of US Sen. Mazie Hirono.

The speakers discussed a variety of issues important to businesses in Hawaii and across the country, including the unique challenges local businesses in Hawaiʻi face, federal assistance for those affected by last year’s wildfires in Lahaina, programs that provide support for businesses and nonprofits in Hawaiʻi, and building community resilience and partnerships.

Hawaiʻi on the Hill Policy Summit. PC: Office of US Sen. Mazie Hirono.