Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 20, 2024

June 19, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Heather Salanti










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 PM, then mostly

                            sunny. Scattered showers. 		




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 06:08 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 02:00 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 08:37 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 11:54 PM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 06:43 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 02:35 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Expect diminished south shore surf through Friday. A mix of small, long period south and southwest swells may push surf heights up near seasonal averages this weekend. 


Surf along east facing shores will gradually trend up Thursday on through the weekend as trade wind speeds strengthen by Thursday. Surf along north facing shores will return to seasonally tiny levels. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
