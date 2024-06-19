Maui Surf Forecast for June 20, 2024

Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 PM, then mostly

sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 06:08 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 02:00 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 08:37 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 11:54 PM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Breezy. East winds 20 to 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 06:43 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 02:35 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Expect diminished south shore surf through Friday. A mix of small, long period south and southwest swells may push surf heights up near seasonal averages this weekend.

Surf along east facing shores will gradually trend up Thursday on through the weekend as trade wind speeds strengthen by Thursday. Surf along north facing shores will return to seasonally tiny levels.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.