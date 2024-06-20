Hawaiʻi State FCU announces five management promotions

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union (Hawaii State FCU) has announced five management team promotions, including (L to R) Jason Martinson, Ellen Liddle, Ashley Noji, Genesis Nicklaw and Reid Hinaga.

Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union (Hawaiʻi State FCU) has announced five management team promotions, including Ellen Liddle, Genesis Nicklaw, and Ashley Noji to senior vice president, and Reid Hinaga and Jason Martinson to division manager.

“I am pleased to announce the promotions of five outstanding individuals within our organization, each embodying our core values of integrity, respect, collaboration, innovation, empathy and excellence,” said Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawaii State FCU. “Their dedication, expertise and leadership have been pivotal in our success and growth over the years. Congratulations to Ellen, Genesis, Ashley, Reid and Jason on their well-deserved promotions.”

Ellen Liddle, senior vice president, mortgage division

As senior vice president, mortgage division, Liddle will be responsible for mortgage operations, mortgage servicing, and loan origination support. She has excelled during her five years at Hawaii State FCU, developing a new mortgage product that resulted in a $40 million in new loan amounts booked within the first year. She also oversaw the modernization of a secondary marketing platform and directed cross-functional support in the loan origination support department. Before joining the credit union, Liddle spent more than two years at Franklin American Mortgage Company.

Genesis Nicklaw, senior vice president, operations division manager

In her new role as senior vice president, operations division manager, Nicklaw will continue to oversee a wide range of operational functions, including back-office operations, card operations, digital services, fraud management, branch support, and vendor relationships. In her impressive 19 years with Hawaii State FCU, Nicklaw has excelled in developing and implementing policies and procedures to ensure the success of the credit union while also prioritizing operational safety. During her time at the credit union, she has managed the electronic support services department, led the implementation of the mobile app, and oversaw several major projects, including several core services and digital banking conversions. Nicklaw received a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Ashley Noji, senior vice president, product strategy and retail analytics

In her new role as senior vice president, Noji will continue to lead the product strategy and retail analytics division, with enhanced responsibilities that include leading company-wide strategic initiatives, driving innovation in product development, and enhancing member engagement. Noji began her career at Hawaii State FCU less than two years ago as the vice president of product strategy and retail analytics. Noji has been instrumental in driving business growth, helping to produce $72 million in deposit growth and $116 million in loan growth. Prior to joining Hawaii State FCU, she held positions at Bank of Hawaii and American Savings Bank.Noji graduated from the University of Hawaii at Manoa with a master’s degree in business administration. She currently serves on the Waikiki Health board of directors.

Reid Hinaga, division manager, branch division

In his new role as division manager, Hinaga will oversee the operations and strategic planning of the credit union’s 14-branch network and member service call center. He will also lead the implementation of strategies to improve staff performance and customer satisfaction, align operations with long-term goals, and manage budgeting and financial reporting. Reid played a crucial role in launching Hawaii State FCU’s new Safeway Branch network, establishing key locations in Kihei, Kapahulu, and Hawaii Kai. He previously served as a market manager at Bank of Hawaii for more than 10 years. Hinaga is a graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Shidler College of Business. He currently serves on the board of the Shidler College of Business Alumni Association.

Jason Martinson, consumer loan division manager

As consumer loan division manager, Martinson will oversee the planning, organization, and direction of the consumer lending origination operations. He will lead the HELOC, centralized lending and consumer loan servicing teams, ensuring excellence in loan processing, underwriting, funding, and servicing. Previously, as the department manager of the consumer loans division, Martinson revamped the credit union’s lending procedures and spearheaded operational optimization projects, which significantly enhanced efficiency and performance. Prior to joining Hawaii State FCU, he served as a regional sales manager at Academy Mortgage.Martinson received his bachelor’s degree in economics from Pomona College. He currently sits on several boards, including the Mortgage Bankers Association of Hawaii and the Hawaii HomeOwnership Center Land Trust.