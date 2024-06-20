Maui Behavioral Health Resources provides supportive events for wildfire survivors in West Maui

Maui Behavioral Health Resources’s three partnered agencies, Aloha House, Maui Youth & Family Services and Mālama Family Recovery Center. Photo Courtesy: MBHR

As many wildfire survivors struggle with adapting to the changes in their lives, Maui Behavioral Health Resources is hosting free supportive groups and activities for women, families and individuals in West Maui. Registration information is available at www.mbhr.org.

West Maui Women’s Circle

The Women’s Circle is designed for women 18 years and older who have been directly or indirectly affected by the Maui wildfires. Participants will learn simple mindfulness practices to feel calmer; process their stories and feelings in a group of supportive women; and enjoy light refreshments in a friendly, encouraging atmosphere.

Date: Monday, June 24; future dates to be announced

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Location: Royal Lahaina Hale Pi‘ilani Room

The contact for this Women’s Circle is Adri Haia (ahaia@aloha-house.org).

Ma Ka Hana Ka ʻIke Saturdays

Ma Ka Hana Ka ʻIke Saturdays provide fun activities for affected Lahaina families. Children under 18 years old are welcome and must be accompanied by an adult.

Dates: June 22, July 13, July 27, Aug. 10, Aug. 24., Sept. 21 (Sept 21 will be a community celebration for all of those who have attended any of the workshops.)

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., lunch included.

Location: Lahaina Intermediate School Cafeteria

The contact for Ma Ka Hana Ka ʻIke Saturdays is Jarena Pacarro (hemakana@homaikapono.org).

Ho‘opono Family Practice for Healing

These sessions entail Ho‘oponopono practitioners teaching families the restorative practice of Ho‘opono, to deepen spirituality and breathe life and hope to the people of Lahaina.

Dates: Every Tuesday through Sept. 17, 2024

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Location: Lahainaluna Intermediate School Cafeteria

Ho‘opono contacts are Momi Awo (waiehukai@gmail.com) or Leni English (kulagleni@yahoo.com).