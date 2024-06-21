Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 22, 2024

June 21, 2024, 8:05 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
4-6
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.8 feet 03:12 PM HST.




Low 0.9 feet 10:01 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 01:23 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 08:00 AM HST.




High 2.8 feet 03:50 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough through early next week due to the aforementioned strong trades locally and upstream of the state. 


Surf along south-facing shores will trend up to around average this weekend as a small south swell arrives. This should be short- lived, with a downward trend expected early next week. Guidance shows a gale forming northeast of New Zealand this weekend that would generate a swell in the 170 to 190-degree directional band and boosting south shore surf late next week. 


Surf along north-facing shores could trend up above flat levels early next week due to a small, medium-period northwest swell from a marginal gale currently lifting northeastward toward the Aleutians. On its heels is a gale- to storm-force low, currently a couple hundred miles east of Japan, that could send a similar northwest swell through the area late next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.


				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




