Maui Surf Forecast for June 22, 2024

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.8 feet 03:12 PM HST. Low 0.9 feet 10:01 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 01:23 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 08:00 AM HST. High 2.8 feet 03:50 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough through early next week due to the aforementioned strong trades locally and upstream of the state.

Surf along south-facing shores will trend up to around average this weekend as a small south swell arrives. This should be short- lived, with a downward trend expected early next week. Guidance shows a gale forming northeast of New Zealand this weekend that would generate a swell in the 170 to 190-degree directional band and boosting south shore surf late next week.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf along north-facing shores could trend up above flat levels early next week due to a small, medium-period northwest swell from a marginal gale currently lifting northeastward toward the Aleutians. On its heels is a gale- to storm-force low, currently a couple hundred miles east of Japan, that could send a similar northwest swell through the area late next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.