Kaunoa Senior Services will offer free bingo for seniors June 27 in West Maui

Bingo. Courtesy photo.

Kaunoa Senior Services announced that it will offer free bingo for seniors from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at Kaunoa Clubhouse in Royal Lahaina Resort’s Aliʻi Ballroom, 2780 Kekaʻa Drive, Kāʻanapali.

People 55 years old and older are invited to join the Kaunoa Senior Services event called “June Bingo Blast!” Prizes and refreshments will be included.

To register, call 808-270-7308, option 3.

Kaunoa Senior Services is a division of the County of Maui’s Department of Housing and Human Concerns. It provides opportunities for seniors to learn and grow through a variety of services, programs and activities throughout Maui County.

For general information about Kaunoa Senior Services, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/254.