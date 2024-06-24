Honoapiʻilani Highway targeted for reopening on Aug. 1, before new school year

Honoapiʻilani Highway on approach headed north toward Keawe Street. (8.28.23) PC: Wendy Osher

The state Department of Transportation’s working with the Count of Maui, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers to reopen Honoapi‘ilani Highway from Keawe Street to Hōkiokio Place prior to the start of the new public school year, with a target date of Aug. 1, 2024.

Currently, Honoapi‘ilani Highway from Keawe Street to Hōkiokio Place is being used as a debris-hauling route and access is limited to utility vehicles, contractors and recovery agencies that are performing work along the roadways and accessing nearby properties.

When reopened, the highway will be primarily for through-traffic only, as ongoing repairs and recovery work are being conducted on the side streets.

“The reopening of Honoapiʻilani Highway is a major step forward. We will continue with our partnerships to rebuild from the August 2023 tragedy and appreciate the continued patience from those commuting to and from West Maui,” said Gov. Josh Green, M.D.

“We appreciate the tremendous work and coordination underway to safely reopen Honoapi‘ilani Highway,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “We acknowledge this closure has been a hardship on our community, and we are collectively working to open the road as expeditiously as possible.”

In the months following the reopening, work such as replacing storm drains, guardrail repairs and road repaving will be conducted and could close single lanes on Honoapi‘ilani Highway. Traffic will be maintained in both directions.