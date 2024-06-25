Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 26, 2024

June 25, 2024, 8:05 PM HST
Photo Credit: Linda Fukunaga










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.6 feet 05:49 PM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 12:57 AM HST.




High 1.1 feet 04:57 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 10:50 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Rough and choppy surf along east-facing shores will gradually decrease through the week as the trades weaken a notch. Small background swells from the south will continue to produce small surf along south facing shores the next few days. A slightly larger south swell is expected late Thursday into Friday and should produce surf heights near or slightly above the summer average. A small, medium period, northwest swell could fill in late Wednesday and peak Thursday night before gradually trending down into the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
