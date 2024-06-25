Maui Surf Forecast for June 26, 2024

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.6 feet 05:49 PM HST. Low 0.7 feet 12:57 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 04:57 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 10:50 AM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Rough and choppy surf along east-facing shores will gradually decrease through the week as the trades weaken a notch. Small background swells from the south will continue to produce small surf along south facing shores the next few days. A slightly larger south swell is expected late Thursday into Friday and should produce surf heights near or slightly above the summer average. A small, medium period, northwest swell could fill in late Wednesday and peak Thursday night before gradually trending down into the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.