‘Empty the Shelters’ event runs from July 8-31

BISSELL Pet Foundation is prompting a national call for adoption by hosting it’s Summer National Empty the Shelters event from July 8-31, 2024, at more than 390 organizations in four states.

Area shelters participating in the event include: the Maui Humane Society, Kauaʻi Humane Society, Hawaiʻi Island Humane Society and Hawaiian Humane Society.

This effort has helped more than 253,000 pets find loving homes, making Empty the Shelters the largest funded adoption event in the country. An average of 1,225 pets are adopted each day of these quarterly national events. During each nationwide event, BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees so shelters can charge $50 or less to take deserving pets from kennels to the couches of loving homes.

The national event runs from July 8 to 31, 2024. Participation dates vary by shelter. Potential adopters are encouraged to visit the Empty the Shelters website to find the nearest participating shelter and confirm adoption day details.

“Shelters are struggling with a variety of challenges right now – some are evacuating pets because of wildfires, tornadoes, or even loss of air conditioning in extreme heat, and others are overcrowded and having to euthanize highly adoptable pets to make space, a tragic situation,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “BISSELL Pet Foundation’s upcoming Summer National Empty the Shelters event is a crucial opportunity for people to make a real difference in their community through adoption. Every single adoption saves a life and creates space to save another. Please adopt and give a pet a chance it might otherwise not have. If you can’t adopt, fostering saves lives when shelters are full. Deserving pets across the country are counting on all of us.”