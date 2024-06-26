Organizations invited to apply to administer County Agricultural Micro Grants Program

Laoa Farms, a citrus farm in Kula, is a past recipient of a $14,000 grant from the Maui County Agricultural Micro Grants Program, administered by Maui Economic Opportunity’s Business Development Center. The farm used the money to purchase mostly equipment, including a chipper/shredder, lawnmowers and weed whackers. PC: Laoa Farms

Qualified nonprofit and for-profit organizations in Maui County are invited to apply to administer the County of Maui Agricultural Micro Grants Program for the Fiscal Year from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.

The awardee will be responsible for administering the $2 million Maui County-funded program to qualified applicants.

Micro grants will be distributed exclusively to food-producing farm businesses that operate on fewer than 12 acres total, or up to an aggregate of 40 usable acres for livestock producers within Maui County.

The micro grants will be dispersed with efforts to ensure equitable distribution among applicants on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi, with preference given to socially disadvantaged farming applicants, such as women and Native Hawaiians, and to applicants who did not receive funding in prior fiscal years from the micro grant funding.

The deadline to apply to administer the program is July 26.

To apply or for more information, call (808) 270-8349 or visit https://mauicounty.gov/2726/Agriculture-Grants.