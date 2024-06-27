Maui Surf Forecast for June 28, 2024

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 4-6 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 07:04 PM HST. Low 0.4 feet 02:28 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.2 feet 08:33 AM HST. Low 1.0 feet 12:54 PM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A series of south swells will keep south shore surf near the summertime average through the weekend. Surf will drop below normal levels for much of next week.The current small northwest swell will keep north shore surf slightly elevated through tomorrow afternoon, then fade out over the weekend. Typical mostly flat summertime conditions will prevail along north facing shores next week. East shore surf will remain well below normal through the weekend, then trend closer to seasonal levels next week as the trades strengthen over and upstream of the islands.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.