The Shops at Wailea announces country music concert and July events

The Shops at Wailea offers free concerts in its performance area. PC: The Shops at Wailea

The Shops at Wailea has announced its July events and entertainment lineup.

The month of entertainment begins with Wailea Wednesdays on July 3, featuring Joel Katz, followed by Country Night at The Shops with local band Kaina Kountry on Friday, July 5, and Jazz at The Shops with Angela and Phil Benoit and Art Night at The Shops overlapping on Saturday, July 6 to cap off the Fouth of July weekend.

July entertainment lineup

Country Night at The Shops – Celebrate the July 4th weekend with Country Night at The Shops on Friday, July 5. Guests are invited to the Lower Valley Performance Area from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for an evening of lively country tunes featuring local favorite band Kaina Kountry. Kaina Kountry will bring the spirit of country music to Wailea, getting everyone in the mood for a foot-stompin’ good time!

The full events calendar of The Shops at Wailea can be viewed here.