Public Utilities Commission hosts informational meeting about Maui’s electric grid, July 2

Hawaiian Electric Companyʻs Māʻalaea power plant. (Sept. 2022) PC: Wendy Osher

The Hawai‘i Public Utilities Commission will host a hybrid informational meeting July 2 so that Hawaiian Electric can provide a presentation to the local community about Hawaiian Electric’s current operations and future plans for Maui’s electric grid.

Hawaiian Electric’s presentation will include information on general timing and cost components for various Maui projects and programs including: the planned Kahului Power Plant closure, proposed Mā‘alaea Power Plant unit retirements, status of new generation projects, current reserve margins, future infrastructure and reliability improvements, and Hawaiian Electric’s Public Safety Power Shutoff changes.

The public is invited to provide public comments. Comments may be submitted in writing or given orally during the meeting in person or virtually at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College (310 Ka‘ahumanu Ave.) Ike Lea 144 Room in Kahului.

Virtual Participation: Persons wishing to provide oral comments virtually must register by 11:59 p.m., July 1 at:

https://hpuc.my.webex.com/weblink/register/raa8e8d63eb71b920e0c0f629b9eac9bb

Watch live: Visit the commission’s YouTube page at: https://www.youtube.com/@hpuc