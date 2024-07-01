Rotary awards $50,000 to ArtCentered as part of Maui Fires Relief

Keiki creating a “masterpiece” at ArtCentered at Honokōwai Beach Park.

ArtCentered, a program dedicated to providing art-centered services to keiki and families affected by the wildfires, is the recipient of a $50,000 grant from the Rotary District 5000 Maui Wildfires Relief Fund.

A proposal for funding was submitted by the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset following a Maui Wildfires Relief workshop sponsored by the three West Maui Rotary Clubs in February. The ArtCentered initiative emerged as one of the 80 projects seeking funding.

The primary objective of ArtCentered is to offer consistent and compassionate art therapy services to fire survivors and the community at large. The positive impact of art on mental health has been evident at their locations, including Honokōwai Beach Park and Royal Lahaina Resort, according to organizers. Operating five days a week, ArtCentered serves 10 to 20 individuals on weekdays and 30 to 50 on weekends, aiming to provide ongoing support to those in need.

Founder Paul Petersen had been funding ArtCentered independently, but with the support from Rotary, the program can now continue for 24 weeks. Petersen expressed gratitude for Rotary’s contribution, emphasizing the importance of providing a creative outlet for the community to heal and express themselves.

Looking ahead, ArtCentered envisions securing a permanent facility in Lahaina town to serve as a creative hub for the community.

The funding provided by Rotary reflects a spirit of unity among Rotarians, who have come together to aid the Lahaina community in their recovery journey.

ArtCentered remains committed to using art as a tool for healing and growth, fostering a positive outlook for those facing challenges.