Board approves revocable permit for Nā ʻAikāne o Maui’s Community Resource Center in Lahaina

The Board of Land and Natural Resources voted unanimously to issue an after-the-fact revocable permit to Nā ʻAikāne o Maui, Inc. (NAOMI) for its Community Resource Center, which was destroyed in the Lahaina wildfires. In its vote on Friday, June 28, the board also voted to change the rent from $40 per month to gratis (free).

Nā ʻAikāne o Maui operated the Lahaina Community Center, a site of significant importance to West Maui. The permit enables it to take advantage of FEMA funds to assist in debris removal and recovery, and loss of personal property.

“Whatever financial recovery Nā ʻAikāne o Maui will get from FEMA will never be enough to replace the priceless cultural items and personal effects of the Kapu ʻOhana and west Maui community,” said Healani Sonoda-Pale, speaking in support of NAOMI on behalf of Ka Lāhui Hawaiʻi.

After the fire, NAOMI set up a distribution hub to get food, water, and supplies out to the community. In the months since, it has focused on rebuilding Lahaina, and eventually, the museum and cultural center. “We’re a nonprofit that stands by our word. We serviced the community through prior fires,” said ʻUilani Kapu, director of NAOMI. “We are strongly asking for a lease, because we would like to assist in building the building. Lahaina needs a museum. Lahaina needs historical properties that can preserve and protect museum pieces.”

The previous revocable permit expired the day after the fires. NAOMI staff and supporters advocated for a longer-term rental agreement. The BLNR encouraged the organization to submit an application for another revocable permit, or a long-term lease.

Emphasizing the importance of restoring the center long term, Sonoda-Pale said, "Nā ʻAikāne o Maui and the Lahaina Center has been the niho stone of the Kānaka Maoli community across the pae ʻaina in rebuilding the foundation for our lāhui, upon which hundreds of kūpuna, mākua and ʻōpio stand."










