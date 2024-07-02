Maui Surf Forecast for July 03, 2024

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly cloudy. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.1 feet 08:26 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 10:48 PM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 06:02 AM HST. High 2.8 feet 02:00 PM HST. Sunrise 5:49 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

No significant south swells are expected during the forecast period. However, a series of small south-southwest and southeast swells will keep south facing shores from going flat.

Flat to tiny surf conditions will continue along north and west facing shores through most of the week. East shore surf will be close to or just below seasonal levels through late this week, as fresh to strong east northeast trades persist over and upstream of the islands. A fetch of strong northeast winds well off the California coast should bring a small, medium period, northeast swell Saturday into early next week. Some of this swell should wrap into select north facing exposures as well.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.