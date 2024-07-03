Maui News

County Disaster Preparedness Expo, July 13 at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center

July 3, 2024
2 Weeks Ready preparedness kit: Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency

The public is invited to attend the Maui Emergency Management Agency Disaster Preparedness Expo on Saturday, July 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center in Kahului.

The expo will include speakers and tables with community resources for disaster and emergency preparedness, as well as keiki activities, giveaways and entertainment.

Along with the Maui Emergency Management Agency, participants include Hawaiian Electric Co., Pacific Disaster Center, the County of Maui, Maui Police Department, Maui Fire Department, American Red Cross, National Weather Service, Federal Emergency Management Agency and Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency.

Information about job opportunities also will be available.

“Natural disasters and emergencies can happen at any time, and learning how to be prepared to keep yourself, your loved ones and your property safe can make a difference,” said Maui Emergency Management Agency Administrator Amos Lonokailua-Hewett. “Our team is hosting this event to offer helpful information for our community, and I urge everyone to attend.”

