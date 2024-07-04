Binhi at Ani to award 26 scholarships to the Class of 2024

Binhi at Ani “Seed and Harvest” 2024 Scholarship winners. PC: Binhi at Ani

Maui nonprofit Binhi at Ani will award scholarships to 26 Maui students in the class of 2024. The three top-rated students will receive $2,000 while 23 students will receive $1,000.

“Thanks to the success of our annual Scholarship Golf Tournament and the generosity of our scholarship partners, we are able to award scholarships to twenty-six outstanding students,” said Melen Agcolicol, the president of Binhi at Ani. “This is another record for Binhi at Ani, and we are so grateful to all those who made it happen.”

The scholars were evaluated by an independent panel of judges and graded on academic achievement, honors and activities, an essay, and letters of recommendation.

“All the students had outstanding academic records,” said Michelle Balala Siores, chairperson of the Scholarship Committee. “They were active in their school activities and volunteered hundreds of hours of their time to support our community organizations. Plus their essay had to focus on the Bayanihan spirit, which is the motto of Binhi at Ani.”

The scholarship recipients will be formally introduced at The Seed and Harvest Dinner on July 13 at the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. The newly-elected Binhi at Ani 2024-25 Board of Directors will also be installed.

The scholarship recipients are:

Carla Mae Agrade, daughter of Carlito and Meriam Agrade. The Lahainaluna High

School graduate will attend the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, majoring in mechanical engineering. Agrade receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Anita Jihae Ancheta, daughter of Danny and Amy Ancheta. The H. P. Baldwin High School graduate will attend California Institute of Technology, majoring in astrophysics. Ancheta receives a $2,000 In Memory of Agrifina "Aggie" Cabebe/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Rebekah Ankney, daughter of Allen and Shannon Ankney. The Maui Prepatory Academy graduate will attend Grand Canyon University, majoring in behavioral health science. Ankney receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Carmela Mei Bonifacio, daughter of Gregorio and Mary Anne Bonifacio. The Lahainaluna High School graduate will attend University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, majoring in medical lab tech. Bonifacio receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

John Rick Bumanglag, son of Roderick and Precious Joy Bumanglag. The Maui High School graduate will attend the University of Washington, majoring in biology. Bumanglag receives a $2,000 Friends of Gil Keith-Agaran/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Michella Camille Cabingas, daughter of Michael Cabingas and Lisa German-Cabingas. The Lahainaluna High School graduate will attend the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, majoring marine biology. Cabingas receives a $1,000 Bayer Crop Science Hawaiʻi/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Dylan Domingo, son of Henson and Janet Domingo. The Maui High School graduate will attend the University of Washington, majoring in pre-sciences. Domingo receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Dillon Gunderson, son of Steven and Shirlyn Gunderson. The Maui High School graduate will attend the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, majoring in elementary education. Gunderson receives a $1,000 Outrigger Kāʻanapali Beach Resort/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Kalia Hendrickson, daughter of Erik and Kathryn Hendrickson. The Lahainaluna High School graduate will attend the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, majoring in molecular cell biology. Hendrickson receives a $1,000 Maui Island Cozy Dental/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Chelsey Konno, daughter of Darren and Mayumi Konno. The Maui High School graduate will attend Johns Hopkins University, majoring in economics/international studies. Konno receives a $1,000 In Memory of Richard “Pablo” Caldito/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Roxelle Trisha Mae Magliba, daughter of Rolex and Grace Magliba. The Maui High School graduate will attend Seattle Central College, majoring in nursing. Magliba receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Magdalena Grace Martin, daughter of Jerry and Diane Martin. The Maui High School graduate will attend Columbia University, majoring in data/information science. Martin receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Naomi Anela Menor, daughter of Neil and Renie Menor. The Maui High School graduate will attend Kapiʻolani Community College, majoring in radiologic technology. Menor receives a $1,000 US Renal Care/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Sienna Jolie Racoma, daughter of Jojo and Lorly Mar Racoma. The Maui High School graduate will attend the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, majoring in creative media. Racoma receives a $1,000 In Memory of Stanley Magbual/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Zander Ribao, son of Aniceto and Zenaida Ribao. The H. P. Baldwin High School graduate will attend Oregon State University, majoring in biochemistry and molecular biology. Ribao receives a $2,000 In Memory of Agrifina “Aggie” Cabebe/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Emi Sado, daughter of Michael Sado and Kristina Foshikiyo. The Maui High School graduate will attend California Polytechnic State University, majoring in construction management. Sado receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Noah Santiago, son of Gilbert and Mary Grace Santiago. The Maui High School graduate will attend Grand Canyon University, majoring in applied business information. Santiago receives a $1,000 Vince & Jennifer Bagoyo and family/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Ethan John B. Sim, son of John and Hayde Sim. The Kīhei Charter School graduate will attend the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, majoring in business. Sim receives a $1,000 Café O’Lei/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Caroline Sloper, daughter of William Sloper. The Kamehameha Schools Maui graduate will attend Yale University, majoring in molecular, cellular and developmental biology. Sloper receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Elizabeth Thomas, daughter of Jeffrey and Maria Thomas. The Maui High School graduate will attend St. Martin’s University, majoring in psychology. Thomas receives a $1,000 In Memory of Gloria Evangelista Cajigal/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Shayna Villon, daughter of Sherwin and Stacey Villon. The Maui High School graduate will attend George Fox University, majoring in civil engineering. Villon receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Brenna White, daughter of Brent White and Tristin Tamura. The Maui High School graduate will attend Chaminade University, majoring in nursing. White receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Jacelyn Yun, daughter of Jasper and Joann Yun. The Maui High School graduate will attend Oregon State University, majoring in marketing. Yun receives a $1,000 McDonald’s of Kahului/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Jhenie Mae B. Yuro, daughter of Julius and Winnie Yuro. The H.P. Baldwin High School graduate will attend the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, majoring in nursing. Yuro receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Tara Zamani, daughter of Ardie and Tahereh Zamani. The Kīhei Charter School graduate will attend the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, majoring in biology. Zamani receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Zoe Zane, daughter of Darryl and Jeremy Zane. The Maui High School graduate will attend the University of Southern California, majoring in psychology. Zane receives $1,000 In Memory of Rev. Walter T. Baloaloa/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.