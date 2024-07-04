Free creative industry courses offered through Good Jobs Hawai‘i include 3D rendering, esports and more

Good Jobs Hawai‘i digital design class from a prior creative industry course lineup. PC: Hawai‘i DBEDT

Four free courses are being offered to Hawai‘i residents through the University of Hawai‘i Community Colleges’ Good Jobs Hawai‘i initiative in collaboration with Hawai‘i State Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT)’s Creative Industries Division (CID).

Starting in August 2024, creative industry courses will include media production accounting, 3D rendering for filmakers, an introduction to esports careers and the essentials of user experience/user interface design and ADA compliance in website and content creation. Class sizes will be limited for specialized instruction. Registration is open at goodjobshawaii.org.

“By bringing together jobseekers, employers, and educators, Good Jobs Hawai‘i is maximizing learning opportunities and real-world workforce readiness in the community,” said DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka. “These focused training programs will empower our local creatives to expand their skill sets in dynamic industry growth areas, opening access to new and enhanced employment and entrepreneurial opportunities, sought-after certifications, mentorships and more.”

The newest creative industries classes and course dates include:

Stage 32 Accounting for Media Production (asynchronous online class held from Aug. 7, 2024 through Sept. 17, 2024)

(asynchronous online class held from Aug. 7, 2024 through Sept. 17, 2024) Unreal Engine for Filmmakers (synchronous statewide virtual class Aug. 15, 2024 through Oct. 17, 2024)

(synchronous statewide virtual class Aug. 15, 2024 through Oct. 17, 2024) Introduction to UX/UI Design and ADA Essentials with AI (synchronous statewide virtual class from Aug. 20, 2024 through Oct.10, 2024)

(synchronous statewide virtual class from Aug. 20, 2024 through Oct.10, 2024) Intro to Esports Careers (synchronous statewide virtual class Aug. 26, 2024 through Aug. 6, 2025)

“Working closely with industry sector partnerships and University of Hawai‘i Community Colleges, we identified core areas where more skilled creatives are needed and where learning gaps can be effectively filled with access to targeted training,” said CID Chief Officer Georja Skinner. “Through the help of industry-led training organizations, educators and engaged community partners, these classes are specifically designed to provide access to state-of-the-art industry tools and technologies necessary for advancing careers in these vibrant fields, while living here at home.”

Each class will focus on upskilling participants — be it utilizing advanced real-time 3D creation tools, learning to design accessible user-friendly websites, getting an introduction to the opportunities in esports through the University of Hawai‘i’s award-winning collegiate esports program, or developing an understanding of the unique accounting aspects involved in film and television production. As one example underscoring industry need, Kenneth Burke, producer of “Magnum P.I.,” shares that at any given time, a TV series might require as many as eight accountants. “The preference would be to hire locally for these openings, but with only one or two specialized accountants for this work here in Hawai‘i, there are at least six opportunities per show that end up being outsourced.”

Since the launch of Good Jobs Hawai‘i in 2023, more than 4,000 residents throughout the state have enrolled in various free training programs across core industry sectors — healthcare, technology, clean energy/skilled trades, and creative industries. Eligible applicants receive tuition assistance for courses and other training costs, such as industry certification exam fees when applicable. In addition to the free tuition, each participant is also supported by a Good Jobs Hawai‘i Navigator, who provides one-on-one guidance to ensure a student’s success. Their services include offering college and career advising, referring to community partners for support services, facilitating connections to employers, and providing various forms of financial assistance.