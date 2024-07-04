Habitat for Humanity Maui announces Disaster Recovery Fundraiser at Old Lahaina Lūʻau to rebuild Lahaina post-wildfires

Habitat for Humanity Maui announced a special Disaster Recovery Fundraiser to be held at the historic Old Lahaina Lūʻau on Aug. 17, 2024. This event aims to raise essential funds to support the rebuilding of Lahaina, which was devastated by the catastrophic wildfires of 2023. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly toward recovery and reconstruction efforts.

The wildfires that swept through Lahaina last year, left a trail of destruction, displacing countless families, including 10 of Habitat Maui’s partner families, whose homes were dedicated in 2021. “These families worked tirelessly alongside Habitat Maui to build their homes, only to see them tragically reduced to ashes within two years. Habitat Maui is dedicated to rebuilding the homes of these families; as well as assisting other qualified families in need of reconstruction,” according to an organization announcement.

The Disaster Recovery Fundraiser hosted by the Old Lahaina Lūʻau features an evening filled with traditional Hawaiian entertainment, a lavish lūʻau feast, and heartfelt stories from community members and partner families affected by the fires. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction featuring unique local art and experiences, with all funds going towards Habitat Maui’s disaster recovery initiatives.

“This fundraiser is more than just an event, it’s a testament to the resilience and unity of our community,” said Matthew Bachman, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Maui. “The road to recovery is long, but with the help of our friends, neighbors, and generous supporters, we can rebuild Lahaina stronger than before.”

Habitat for Humanity Maui invites individuals, families, and businesses to join this significant cause. By attending the Disaster Recovery Fundraiser, supporters will directly contribute to the ongoing efforts to rebuild homes, restore lives, and revitalize the beloved community of Lahaina.

For more information about the event, sponsorship opportunities, or to make a donation, visit habitat-maui.org/luau or contact the organization at info@habitat-maui.org.