Maui News
Dale Zarrella unveils his newest masterpiece at the Fairmont Kea Lani
Artist, Dale Zarrella, a Maui-based sculptor and painter unveils his newest masterpiece at Fairmont Kea Lani’s lobby this afternoon, July 4, at 2 p.m. He has been working on the 8-foot “Wailea Mermaid” sculpture for more than 11 years and is finally ready to share her with the public.
The unveiling event consists of a traditional Hawaiian blessing, led by Uncle Kimokeo and Kamahiwa Kawa’a, and an unveiling ceremony.
