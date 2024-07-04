Maui News

Dale Zarrella unveils his newest masterpiece at the Fairmont Kea Lani

July 4, 2024, 9:04 AM HST
* Updated July 5, 5:03 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

  • Dale Zarrella unveils his newest masterpiece in Fairmont Kea Lani’s lobby today, July 4 at 2 p.m.
  • Dale Zarrella has been working on this (8-foot) mermaid sculpture for over 11 years.
  • Dale Zarrella has been working on this (8-foot) mermaid sculpture for over 11 years.
  • Dale Zarrella has been working on this (8-foot) mermaid sculpture for over 11 years.
  • Dale Zarrella unveils his newest masterpiece in Fairmont Kea Lani’s lobby today, July 4 at 2 p.m.

Artist, Dale Zarrella, a Maui-based sculptor and painter unveils his newest masterpiece at Fairmont Kea Lani’s lobby this afternoon, July 4, at 2 p.m. He has been working on the 8-foot “Wailea Mermaid” sculpture for more than 11 years and is finally ready to share her with the public.

The unveiling event consists of a traditional Hawaiian blessing, led by Uncle Kimokeo and Kamahiwa Kawa’a, and an unveiling ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments