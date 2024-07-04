Man arrested on weapons and other charges at Kaʻae Road in Wailuku, Maui

PC: (July 3,2024) – Courtesy DLNR

A Kahului man was arrested on weapons and other charges following routine beat checks by officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resource Enforcement at Kaʻae Road in Wailuku on Wednesday morning.

Officials with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources say Sy Alapai, 29, was found to have a loaded bolt-action rifle and a loaded semi-automatic rifle in his vehicle. DLNR reports the vehicle had expired plates and expired safety inspection.

Officers say Alapai was previously engaged in illegal throw netting activity in an area known as “Rivermouth.” On Wednesday, they say his nets and use of them was legal, but they observed firearms in plain view in Alapai’s vehicle.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Checks made with the Maui Police Department (MPD) revealed Alapai had three outstanding bench warrants.

He was then arrested and transported by Maui police for booking. Charges against Alapai include:

Three outstanding bench warrants

Two counts of Place to Keep Loaded Firearms

He was also cited for three motor vehicle violations. The firearms and 18 rounds of ammunition were recovered and submitted as evidence. A court date is pending.