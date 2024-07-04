Crime Statistics

Man arrested on weapons and other charges at Kaʻae Road in Wailuku, Maui

July 4, 2024, 8:50 AM HST
* Updated July 5, 5:51 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

PC: (July 3,2024) – Courtesy DLNR

A Kahului man was arrested on weapons and other charges following routine beat checks by officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resource Enforcement at Kaʻae Road in Wailuku on Wednesday morning.

Officials with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources say Sy Alapai, 29, was found to have a loaded bolt-action rifle and a loaded semi-automatic rifle in his vehicle. DLNR reports the vehicle had expired plates and expired safety inspection.

Officers say Alapai was previously engaged in illegal throw netting activity in an area known as “Rivermouth.” On Wednesday, they say his nets and use of them was legal, but they observed firearms in plain view in Alapai’s vehicle.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Checks made with the Maui Police Department (MPD) revealed Alapai had three outstanding bench warrants.

He was then arrested and transported by Maui police for booking. Charges against Alapai include:

  • Three outstanding bench warrants
  • Two counts of Place to Keep Loaded Firearms

He was also cited for three motor vehicle violations. The firearms and 18 rounds of ammunition were recovered and submitted as evidence. A court date is pending.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments